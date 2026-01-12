13th Hawkeye 360 Satellite Trio In Orbit

HawkEye 360 said that its 13th radio frequency (RF) satellite trio is in orbit and communicating with the ground after the launch of the Twilight rideshare mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Sunday. "This successful deployment and initial contact advance HawkEye 360’s ability to support U.S. government and international partners with consistent, high-quality radio-frequency insights across multi-domain mission environments," Hawkeye 360 said on Monday. "Operating in a sun-synchronous orbit, the satellites provide…