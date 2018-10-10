ULA, Northrop Grumman, and Blue Origin Awarded Air Force Launch Service Agreement Contracts

Defense Daily | 10/10/2018 | Vivienne Machi

The Air Force awarded United Launch Alliance (ULA), Northrop Grumman [NOC], and Blue Origin each multi-hundred million dollar contracts on Wednesday to develop a launch system prototype by 2021 for the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program.Blue Origin will…

