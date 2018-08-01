Top Nuke Targeting Officer Says U.S. At ‘Disadvantage’ Without Multilateral Nuke Reduction Treaty

  • Home /
Defense Daily | 08/01/2018 | Dan Leone

OMAHA, Neb. — The United States could be at a strategic disadvantage without a multilateral nuclear arms-reduction treaty, the Navy admiral in charge of setting targets for U.S. nuclear weapons said here Wednesday.“The INF [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces…

