BWXT, ATI Extend Naval Nuclear Propulsion Supply Agreement Through 2030

Defense materials company ATI [ATI] announced on June 11 it has signed a new five-year strategic material supply agreement with nuclear fuel company BWX Technologies [BWXT], extending a long-standing partnership supporting the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program through fiscal 2030. The agreement is intended to ensure a steady supply of specialty materials used in reactor systems for the Navy's nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers, according to the press release by ATI. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The…