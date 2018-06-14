Honeywell [HON], which makes brake components for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter in South Bend, Ind., plans to move that work to Turkey this summer, drawing criticism from the state’s senior U.S. senator.Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) said on the Senate floor late…
Senator Slams Upcoming Move Of F-35 Brake Work To Turkey
