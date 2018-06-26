The Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (SAC-D) approved a $675-billion fiscal year 2019 defense appropriations bill June 26 that would fund 89 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, 12 more than the Trump administration requested.The Marine Corps and Navy would…
Senate Appropriators Back More F-35s For Navy, Marines
