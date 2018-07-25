Airbus Helicopters hopes the commercial approach it took providing the UH-72 Lakota as the U.S. Army’s primary helicopter trainer will appeal to the Navy when it chooses its own new trainer in 2020, company President Chris Emerson told reporters July 24.Airbus…
Pitching H135 as US Navy Trainer, Airbus Hopes Lightning Strikes Twice
