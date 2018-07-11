The Senate Appropriations Committee’s report on the annual defense appropriations bill revealed major changes to the acquisition strategies of the large displacement and extra large unmanned undersea vehicle (LDUUV and XLUUV) programs.The Navy requested $92.6…
Navy Plans to Accelerate UUVs, Changing Acquisition Strategies
