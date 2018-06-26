The director of the Missile Defense Agency on Tuesday said adding space-based interceptors for missile defense “would require a significant change in national policy” and are expensive. He also noted the Poland Aegis Ashore site is about 18 months behind schedule…
MDA’s Greaves: Space-Based Interceptors Would Be A Big Change
