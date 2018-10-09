Lockheed Martin [LMT] and Raytheon [RTN] confirmed Monday they are both advancing in the U.S. Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensors (LTAMDS) downselect to replace the legacy Patriot missile defense radar system.LTAMDS seeks to replace the current MPQ-65…
Lockheed Martin And Raytheon Advance In Patriot Radar Replacement
