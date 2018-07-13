Lockheed Martin [LMT] and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have completed successful tests of the company’s ‘Einstein Box’ which allows secure, rapid data integration across air, ground, space and cyber mission systems in contested environments,…
Lockheed Martin, DARPA Successfully Test Data Integration Tool For Air, Ground Systems
