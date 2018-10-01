MD Helicopters continues to rack up orders for the MD530 with the purchase of six G-model attack helicopters by Lebanon under a $1.4 billion ongoing contract the company has with the U.S. government.It is the third delivery order in the past 12 months for MD under…
Lebanon Orders 6 MD530G Attack Choppers in $1B+ Contract With U.S. Army
