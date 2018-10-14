Harris Corp. [HRS] and L3 Technologies [LLL] on Sunday morning announced a blockbuster deal that would create the sixth largest U.S. defense contractor with about $16 billion in sales and a market capitalization of $33.5 billion, with Harris shareholders owning…
Harris, L3 Technologies In Deal Billed As Merger Of Equals
Harris Corp. [HRS] and L3 Technologies [LLL] on Sunday morning announced a blockbuster deal that would create the sixth largest U.S. defense contractor with about $16 billion in sales and a market capitalization of $33.5 billion, with Harris shareholders owning…