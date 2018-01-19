The Government Accountability Office (GAO) last Thursday rejected a protest by Leidos [LDOS] of a contract awarded late last September to Northrop Grumman [NOC] to build out a new multimodal biometric database and identity management system for the Department of…
GAO Rejects Leidos Protest Of DHS Biometric Database Award To Northrop Grumman
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) last Thursday rejected a protest by Leidos [LDOS] of a contract awarded late last September to Northrop Grumman [NOC] to build out a new multimodal biometric database and identity management system for the Department of…