Customs and Border Protection P-3 Orion aircraft equipped with disc-shaped AN-APS-145 airborne early warning radar. Photo: CBP[/caption]Customs and Border Protection (CBP) this week issued a Request for Information to industry for market research on new airborne…
CBP Looking To Replace Airborne Early Warning Radar On P-3 Aircraft
Customs and Border Protection P-3 Orion aircraft equipped with disc-shaped AN-APS-145 airborne early warning radar. Photo: CBP[/caption]Customs and Border Protection (CBP) this week issued a Request for Information to industry for market research on new airborne…