The private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners on Monday said its portfolio firm Cadence Aerospace has acquired Perfekta, Inc., a provider of large structures, precision-machined metal and aluminum components, and structural assemblies to the aerospace, defense…
Cadence Aerospace Acquires Perfekta
