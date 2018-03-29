Boeing [BA] is reorganizing its defense segment by adding two new divisions and eliminating another to better align with its market strategy, according to a company spokesman.The two new divisions, Commercial Derivative Aircraft and Missile and Weapon Systems,…
Boeing Restructuring Defense Segment To Align With Strategy
Boeing [BA] is reorganizing its defense segment by adding two new divisions and eliminating another to better align with its market strategy, according to a company spokesman.The two new divisions, Commercial Derivative Aircraft and Missile and Weapon Systems,…