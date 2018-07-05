Boeing [BA] on Thursday moved a step closer to establishing a strategic partnership with Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer [ERJ], announcing a pending $3.8 billion majority ownership stake in a commercial aircraft joint venture and also said the two companies would…
Boeing Plans Separate Tie-Up With Embraer For Defense
