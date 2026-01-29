York Space Systems Goes Public In $629M IPO To Fund ‘Proliferation At Scale’

York Space Systems raised $629 million in an upsized initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, which CEO Dirk Wallinger says will enable the company to manufacturer satellites “to meet large proliferation at scale, at an affordable price.” “We’re already proving that we can deliver to scale. Our country and our customers need that to be more scale,” Wallinger said Thursday in a media roundtable. He said the company can currently produce around 300 satellites per year. Moving forward, York plans to…