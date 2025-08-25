Sign In
Search
Space

York Space Systems Delivers 21 Transport Layer Satellites Ahead Of First SDA Tranche 1 Launch

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
York Space Systems Delivers 21 Transport Layer Satellites Ahead Of First SDA Tranche 1 Launch
York Space Systems’ T1TL full stack of 21 satellites. Photo: York Space Systems

York Space Systems said on Monday that it has delivered 21 communications satellites--what are to be the first non-prototype Space Development Agency (SDA) birds to contribute to military operations by linking sensors to shooters in seconds. SDA declined to say when the first Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) satellites will be launched, but York said it will occur by the end of this summer. The launch schedule website “Rocket Monkey” is projecting a Sept. 10 launch aboard a Falcon 9…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Army Seeks ‘Air-Ground Littoral’ Tech For 4th ID Experimentation, Focusing On NGC2 Integration

Air Force

Amentum Wants to Hire 1,200 RGNext Workers at Sites for Space Force Range Contract

Space

FAA to Take Public Comments on Impact of Allowing Starship Launches from Kennedy Space Center

Army

Army Plans To Include ‘Right To Repair’ Language In Common Tactical Truck Contract

Trending

Anduril Receiving Air Force Contract for Rocket Cargo Design Study
X-Bow To Develop Solid Rocket Motor For GMLRS To Bolster Supplier Base
As Space Force Plans Zeroing of Fiscal 2026 Funds for Tranche 3, Transport Layer, Service Plans Sole-Source Award to GD for Ground Segment of Tracking Layer
Allvin Latest Casualty in Involuntary Departures of Top Officers
Space Force Association Warns of ‘Federal Overreach’ That May Result from Executive Order on Commercial Space Launch

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume