York Space Systems Delivers 21 Transport Layer Satellites Ahead Of First SDA Tranche 1 Launch

York Space Systems said on Monday that it has delivered 21 communications satellites--what are to be the first non-prototype Space Development Agency (SDA) birds to contribute to military operations by linking sensors to shooters in seconds. SDA declined to say when the first Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) satellites will be launched, but York said it will occur by the end of this summer. The launch schedule website “Rocket Monkey” is projecting a Sept. 10 launch aboard a Falcon 9…