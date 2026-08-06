Yeaw Ties Nuclear Testing Concerns To Arms Control, Modernization

OMAHA, Neb. — Suspected covert Chinese nuclear testing justifies U.S. preparations to resume nuclear explosive testing on an “equal basis” while pursuing future arms control, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Nonproliferation and Stability Christopher Yeaw said Wednesday. Speaking at the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) Deterrence Symposium, Yeaw said nuclear testing, arms control, modernization and deterrence are “not only interrelated but actually mutually reinforcing in the name of U.S. defense and security” Yeaw defended President Donald Trump’s decision directing…