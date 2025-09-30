Wilsbach Nominated for USAF Chief of Staff

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth "Cruiser" Wilsbach, who headed Air Combat Command and Pacific Air Forces in his last two positions, is the nominee to become the next service chief of staff to replace Gen. David Allvin. Wilsbachs nomination was received by the Senate on Monday. In March, Wilsbach said that manned fighters, such as the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-22 and F-35, will continue to play a significant part in Air Force missions (Defense Daily, March 4). While Collaborative Combat…