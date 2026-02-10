Will V-22s Resume Restriction-Free Flight By The End of 2026?

A dozen new, "Dash 123" proprotor gearboxes for the Marine Corps/Navy/Air Force V-22 are coming off the line monthly, yet a legislator suggested on Tuesday that the rate needs to increase to avoid potential crashes of tiltrotors having older gearboxes with double-melt, weaker X-53 steel. The new gearboxes for the Bell [TXT]-Boeing [BA] V-22 have triple-melt steel that is to have fewer metallic impurities and better durability. "Your office was very good about notifying a number of us [in Congress]--there…