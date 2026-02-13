Sign In
Search
Air Force

Whither the F-35’s AN/APG-85?

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Whither the F-35’s AN/APG-85?
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of airmen with the 56th Fighter Wing loading missiles on an F-35A before a sortie during a Phase 2 Aircraft Generation exercise on Oct. 3, 2025 at Luke AFB, Ariz.

With a radar or without, F-35A iron on the ramp is what some are voicing as a major Air Force need. A 24-page Long Term U.S. Air Fighter Force Structure plan signed by Air Force Secretary Troy Meink and delivered to Congress last October lays out a service need to have 1,558 combat-coded fighters at the end of 2035—at least 600 more than the service now has. The service has over 2,000 fighters—the most numerous being 862 F-16s, yet at…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Navy SWO Boss Sees Zumwalt’s Powering Lasers, Repeating Aegis-Like Development For Battleship

International

Pentagon Policy Chief Makes Pitch For NATO 3.0, With Increased European Responsibility

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Air Force CCA Mission Autonomy Phase Begins With Software From Collins Aerospace And Shield AI

Advanced / Transformational Technology

DoD Hypersonics Office Makes Six S&T Awards

Trending

Startup Developing Blended Wing Aircraft For Cargo Use Raises $28 Million
Cyber Defense At RF, Ground, Optical Interfaces Key For Space Systems
Starfish Nabs $55 Million Space Force Award For Orbital Mobility
Current F-35 Configuration Complicates Fielding Of APG-85 Radar
Contract Awards

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume