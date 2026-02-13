Whither the F-35’s AN/APG-85?

With a radar or without, F-35A iron on the ramp is what some are voicing as a major Air Force need. A 24-page Long Term U.S. Air Fighter Force Structure plan signed by Air Force Secretary Troy Meink and delivered to Congress last October lays out a service need to have 1,558 combat-coded fighters at the end of 2035—at least 600 more than the service now has. The service has over 2,000 fighters—the most numerous being 862 F-16s, yet at…