White House To Deliver FY ‘27 Budget Request To Congress On April 3, OMB Confirms

The Trump administration will deliver its fiscal year 2027 budget request to Congress on April 3, a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) confirmed to Defense Daily. The forthcoming budget release is expected to detail plans to meet President Trump’s push for a massive defense spending increase in FY ‘27, having called for a $1.5 trillion topline. While OMB confirmed the planned date for the budget drop date, first reported by Bloomberg, it did not specify which…