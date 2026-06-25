Capella Validates Mynaric Optical Terminal on Latest SAR Satellite

Capella Space validated a Mynaric [RKLB] optical communications terminal on its newest satellite — the first time Capella has deployed an optical terminal. Capella Space released the first synthetic aperture radar (SAR) images from its Acadia-10 satellite on Wednesday, after the satellite launched in March. The satellite is currently demonstrating data transfer at 2.5 gigabits per second in onboard tests, Capella reported, enabling the satellite to downlink data more quickly, avoiding the wait for the satellite to make contact with a ground…