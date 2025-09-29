What Happens To The Nuclear Weapons Complex If the Government Actually Shuts Down

As the government funding deadline looms and the House is out Monday and Tuesday, government agencies, including the DoE and its semi-autonomous National Nuclear Security Administration, are preparing for the possibility of a shutdown. A National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) spokesperson told sister publication The Exchange Monitor Monday that the agency does not have a publicly available contingency plan published online at this time. However, DoE’s document “Operating in the event of a lapse in appropriations,” last updated in December…