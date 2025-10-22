Vantor Tracking High-Interest Objects For Space Force Under New Award

Vantor on Wednesday said it has received a Space Force contract to track high-interest objects in space that are not visible to ground-based sensors. The value of the work was not disclosed. Vantor, formerly Maxar Intelligence, is supporting the Space Force’s Joint Commercial Operations program with its high-resolution imagery to provide data on the position and trajectory of objects of interest in space, allowing the service to maintain custody of high-interest objects. Vantor says the non-Earth imagery (NEI) that its…