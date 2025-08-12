V2X To Acquire QinetiQ’s Federal IT Services Business

V2X on Monday said has agreed to acquire the U.S. federal information technology services business of Britain’s QinetiQ Group plc in a deal that expands its work with the intelligence community. V2X said the deal is valued at $24 million excluding tax benefits. QinetiQ on Tuesday said the transaction has an enterprise value of $31 million. The deal is expected to be complete by the end of September, QinetiQ said. The IT business is not core to the company’s operations.…