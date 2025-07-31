V-BAT UAS Ready For Deployment With Coast Guard After Successful Testing

The V-BAT unmanned aircraft system (UAS) has successfully complete operational test and evaluation with the Coast Guard, clearing the way for the service to begin employing the drones aboard its National Security Cutters (NSCs) for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance uses, the service and drone supplier said on Thursday. V-BAT scored 100 percent on all key performance parameters and key system attributes during four days of flight-testing aboard the Coast Guard NSCs Midgett and Stone in late July, Shield AI and…