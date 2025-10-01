USAF Wants To Solidify Requirements For Sentinel Silos And Launch Centers

As the U.S. Air Force restructures the program for the LGM-35A future ICBM by Northrop Grumman [NOC], the service wants to solidify requirements for the missile silos and launch centers before a possible re-certification of the program for engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) in 2027. In an interview last week at the Air and Space Forces Association's annual Air, Space & Cyber conference, Air Force Brig. Gen. William Rogers, the program executive officer for ICBMs, suggested that the Air Force…