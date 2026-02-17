USAF Using “ATACMS Technology” To Bolster Parts Supply For MOP

To increase the parts supply for the Boeing [BA] GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), the U.S. Air Force last August began using technology from the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) by Lockheed Martin [LMT], as the Air Force plans to move to a Next Generation Penetrator (NGP) after refilling MOP stocks, according to Air Force Materiel Command. Last June, seven Air Force B-2 stealth bombers by Northrop Grumman [NOC] dropped 14 MOPs on Iranian nuclear sites in Operation Midnight Hammer…