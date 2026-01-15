USAF To Pursue Degraded Visual Environment System For HH-60W Without Helmet Mounted Display

To save funds, the U.S. Air Force plans to pursue a Degraded Visual Environment System (DVES) without a helmet mounted display (HMD) for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] Sikorsky HH-60W Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopter. "The requirement for a helmet mounted display has been excluded from the present effort due to evolving program priorities and budgetary constraints," Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance & Special Operations Forces directorate (AFLCMC/WIU), said on Thursday in response to industry questions.…