USAF Seeking Advanced IR Countermeasures For HH-60Ws

The Air Force is seeking industry feedback on an advanced infrared countermeasures system (AIRCM) that the service could use for its Lockheed Martin [LMT] HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search and rescue (CSAR) helicopters. "The objective is to identify and assess potential industry sources capable of performing the research, development, test and evaluation, A-Kit production, full system integration, and final installation required to incorporate a government-furnished equipment AIRCM onto the HH-60W helicopter fleet," according to a Tuesday business notice. "This…