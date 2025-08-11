Air Force Preparing Supplemental EIS for Sentinel, Scraps Three of Four Town Halls This Month

The Department of the Air Force has scrapped three town halls this month to discuss the planned LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM by Northrop Grumman [NOC]. Two of the town halls were scheduled for Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 in Lewistown and Conrad, Mont., respectively, to discuss Sentinel for the Air Force 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom AFB, Mont., while the other town hall in Kimball, Neb. on Aug. 28 was to discuss Sentinel for the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren…