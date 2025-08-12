USAF Looking Into AI Parts Management Tools for U-2 Aircraft

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's high altitude ISR division is looking into artificial intelligence tools that could help manage parts and reduce sustainment costs for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] U-2 Dragon Lady surveillance aircraft--a program managed out of Warner Robins AFB, Ga. The Air Force "is conducting market research to identify potential sources that possess the ability to forecast spares, repairable, and bonded stock parts," according to a Tuesday business notice. "The U-2 airframe team has roughly 9,500…