USAF Gauging Industry Expertise To Build NGAS

The U.S. Air Force is gauging industry wherewithal to build the airframe for a Next Generation Air Refueling System (NGAS). The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's (AFLCMC) mobility directorate at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, posted a Controlled Unclassified Information request for information business notice on Tuesday. In August, AFLCMC announced an NGAS industry day scheduled for last month. Rather than hold a competition between Boeing [BA] and Airbus on a tanker that would have served as a step toward NGAS,…