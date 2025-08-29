USAF Expects to Field BTAR Fix for KC-46A Late in Fiscal 2027

The U.S. Air Force expects to field a fix for the stiff aerial refueling boom (ARB) on the Boeing [BA] KC-46A Pegasus tanker late in fiscal 2027. "The stiff boom deficiency is being resolved via the boom telescopic actuator redesign (BTAR) effort currently expected to field in late fiscal year 2027," Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio said in an email response to questions on Friday. The BTAR is expected to help avoid accidents that…