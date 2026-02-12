Air Force CCA Mission Autonomy Phase Begins With Software From Collins Aerospace And Shield AI

The Air Force is highlighting RTX's [RTX] Collins Aerospace and Shield AI as early examples of the potential for the service's Autonomy Government Reference Architecture (A-GRA) to adapt new, vendor agnostic software easily into major weapons systems, such as the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) Increment 1 program. "The A-GRA is being integrated by the program’s mission autonomy vendors, RTX Collins and Shield AI, which have started semi-autonomous flight testing in partnership with General Atomics on the YFQ-42 platform…