Air Force

USAF “Boneyard” Personnel to Show Industry Reps B-52H Carriage Equipment to Be Modified for LRSO

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
U.S. Air Force personnel secure an AGM-129A cruise missile to a B-52 pylon during an alert generation exercise at Minot AFB, N.D. on Feb. 28, 2006 (U.S. Air Force Photo)

Next month, Air Force personnel from the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at the Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., "boneyard" in the Sonoran Desert plan to show industry representatives examples of B-52H carriage equipment that the service is looking to modify for the future AGM-181 Long Range Standoff (LRSO) nuclear cruise missile by RTX's [RTX] Raytheon segment. The carriage equipment consists of SUU-72 and SUU-67 wing pylons that will become SUU-103s, once modified, and the B-52H's rotary launchers that will become…

