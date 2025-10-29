USAF “Boneyard” Personnel to Show Industry Reps B-52H Carriage Equipment to Be Modified for LRSO

Next month, Air Force personnel from the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at the Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., "boneyard" in the Sonoran Desert plan to show industry representatives examples of B-52H carriage equipment that the service is looking to modify for the future AGM-181 Long Range Standoff (LRSO) nuclear cruise missile by RTX's [RTX] Raytheon segment. The carriage equipment consists of SUU-72 and SUU-67 wing pylons that will become SUU-103s, once modified, and the B-52H's rotary launchers that will become…