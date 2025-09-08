USAF APKWS Getting Software Upgrade for Counter Drone Operations

As part of an effort to field more affordable, counter drone systems, the U.S. Air Force in April issued a relatively small, $1.6 million contract to BAE Systems' site in Nashua, N.H. for AGR-20F Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II software upgrades. "Current radio frequency-guided air-to-air weapons commonly cost $1 million each," Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's attack munitions branch (AFLCMC/EBDA) at Eglin AFB, Fla. said last November in a Controlled Unclassified Information document posted on Monday. The $35,000…