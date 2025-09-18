USAF 621st Contingency Response Wing Lays Out Need for C-UAS

Air Mobility Command's (AMC) 621st Contingency Response Wing (CRW) out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. and Travis AFB, Calif., wants small handheld units to counter unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS). "In order to operate in a contested environment, and enable Mobility Air Force Agile Combat Employment, AMC must make immediate investments in C-UAS equipment for CR forces," according to a Thursday business notice. "As 'first-in' forces providing the Open the Airbase Force Element, CR requires a capability to combat adversary drones…