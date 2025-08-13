Ursa Major Static Fires New Extended Range Rocket Motor For APKWS

Ursa Major has completed static fires of a new solid rocket motor to extend the range of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS), moving the effort toward a flight-test this fall, the company said on Wednesday. The static fires of the 2.75-inch rocket motor were done in collaboration with BAE Systems, the supplier of the APKWS, which converts the unguided Hydra 70 rocket into a laser-guided precision munition fired from rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft. In June, U.S. Air Force…