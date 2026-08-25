Ursa Major Going Public To Scale Hypersonic Weapon, Rocket Motors And Engines

Ursa Major on Tuesday said it will go public in early 2027 to raise funds that will enable it to transition its products from development and low-rate production to full-rate production to meet surging Defense Department demand for critical munitions and the sources that power them. Ursa Major has entered a business combination with Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. [BCCQU], a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Inflection Point Asset Management, and will be renamed Inflection Point Mach X. The company…
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Congress Updates
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
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