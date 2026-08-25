Ursa Major Going Public To Scale Hypersonic Weapon, Rocket Motors And Engines

Ursa Major on Tuesday said it will go public in early 2027 to raise funds that will enable it to transition its products from development and low-rate production to full-rate production to meet surging Defense Department demand for critical munitions and the sources that power them. Ursa Major has entered a business combination with Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. [BCCQU], a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Inflection Point Asset Management, and will be renamed Inflection Point Mach X. The company…