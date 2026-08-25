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Ursa Major Going Public To Scale Hypersonic Weapon, Rocket Motors And Engines

Cal Biesecker By
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Ursa Major Going Public To Scale Hypersonic Weapon, Rocket Motors And Engines
Render of Ursa Major's HAVOC hypersonic missile. Image: Ursa Major

Ursa Major on Tuesday said it will go public in early 2027 to raise funds that will enable it to transition its products from development and low-rate production to full-rate production to meet surging Defense Department demand for critical munitions and the sources that power them. Ursa Major has entered a business combination with Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. [BCCQU], a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Inflection Point Asset Management, and will be renamed Inflection Point Mach X. The company…

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