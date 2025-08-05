ULA Vulcan to Have Debut Launch for U.S. Space Force Next Tuesday

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan rocket is to have its debut National Security Space Launch for the U.S. Space Force on Aug. 12 in carrying the USSF-106 mission to orbit. ULA said on Tuesday that the Aug. 12 launch from Cape Canaveral is "pending range approval." ULA is a Boeing [BA]-Lockheed Martin [LMT] partnership. "The Vulcan rocket will deploy the USSF-106 mission directly to geosynchronous (GEO) orbit using the high-performance Centaur V upperstage," ULA said on Tuesday. Vulcan has…