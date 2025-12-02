Since July, nearly 200 Ukrainian brigades have received 130,000 drones in 10 days or less after the units bought them securely online, a Ukrainian official said last week. Those drones come in 250 models and from 80 Ukrainian companies, Arsen Zhumadilov, the director of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency, said in a virtual interview. By next year, Ukraine will buy 70 percent of its first person view, strike drones through this decentralized DOT-Chain Defence acquisition system. The Ukraine Ministry of Defence’s…