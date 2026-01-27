Ukrainian Feedback Organization Cited As Means To Field Effective Systems Quickly

How can you significantly ramp up U.S. defense production and put industry on a "wartime footing," as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed, without a full-fledged war and when it's been decades since defense companies had high production rates? Can U.S. defense companies and startups entering the field sell drones to the Defense Department for $1,000 or less per copy, as Ukrainian drone companies have to that country's military to help it stave off the Russian invasion? Ukraine has "put…