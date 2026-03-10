Ukraine Only Country That Can Provide ‘Immediate Counter-Action’ Against Shahed Drones, Ambassador Says

The U.S. should take immediate advantage of in-person Ukrainian counter-drone expertise to defeat kamikaze drones in Iran and elsewhere, according to the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. "When the first Shaheds started to attack the NATO countries bordering Ukraine, the first against Poland with 19 drones [last September], this wake-up call has taken place," Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna told reporters at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C. on March 9. "Poland has a very significant native capability. They have fighter jets…