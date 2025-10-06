U.S. Space Force Considering Upgrades for Three Electromagnetic Warfare Systems

The U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) is eyeing industry demonstrations of hardware and software (HW/SW) improvements for three space electromagnetic warfare (SEW) systems--the Meadowlands Counter Communications System (CCS), the Remote Modular Terminal (RMT), and Bounty Hunter. The Space Force has discussed three non-kinetic space control and counterspace systems–the L3Harris Technologies' [LHX] CCS–a ground jammer introduced in 2004–and its 10.2 and 10.3 “Meadowlands” upgrades, the Space Rapid Capabilities Office’s RMT ground-based jammer by Virginia’s Northstrat, CACI International [CACI], and…