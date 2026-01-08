Marine Corps Awards Northrop Grumman MUX TACAIR Contract

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] and Northrop Grumman [NOC] said on Thursday that the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Uncrewed Expeditionary Tactical Aircraft (MUX TACAIR) Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program has awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman--an award that Kratos had expected would come around the middle of last year, but that came late because of the government shutdown, which ended on Nov. 12, 2025. The MUX TACAIR award "combines Northrop Grumman’s uncrewed capabilities and autonomous leadership with Kratos’ Valkyrie…
Contract Updates
Freeman Holdings of Hawaii LLC doing business as Million Air Honolulu (Kapolei, Hawaii (SPE607-26-D-0006) – $86,689,562);
Freeman Holdings of Hawaii LLC, doing business as Million Air Honolulu, Kapolei, Hawaii (SPE607-26-D-0006, $86,689,562); McClellan Jet Services, McClellan Park, California (SPE607-26-D-0011, $80,381,818); Avfuel Corp., Ann Arbor, Michigan (SPE607-26-D-0019, $36,817,846); San Bernardino International Airport Authority, San Bernardino, California (SPE607-26-D-0009, $31,367,062);…
US Foods Raleigh (Zebulon, North Carolina) – $198,260,924
US Foods Raleigh, Zebulon, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $198,260,924 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition…
ControlPoint Surveying Inc Honolulu Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A007); KAI JV San Diego California (W9128A-26-D-A008); and Sam O. Hirota Inc (Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A009) – $9,900,000
ControlPoint Surveying Inc,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A007); KAI JV,* San Diego, California (W9128A-26-D-A008); and Sam O. Hirota Inc,* Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-26-D-A009), will compete for each order of the $9,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services for geotechnical engineering, engineering geology, topographic survey,…
Carbon Asset Developer Associates LLC (Alamo, Texas) – $19,864,240
Carbon Asset Developer Associates LLC,* Alamo, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $19,864,240 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, requirements contract for various types of fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with thirty-five responses received. This is a two-year eight-month contract with no…