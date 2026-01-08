Marine Corps Awards Northrop Grumman MUX TACAIR Contract

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] and Northrop Grumman [NOC] said on Thursday that the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Uncrewed Expeditionary Tactical Aircraft (MUX TACAIR) Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program has awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman--an award that Kratos had expected would come around the middle of last year, but that came late because of the government shutdown, which ended on Nov. 12, 2025. The MUX TACAIR award "combines Northrop Grumman’s uncrewed capabilities and autonomous leadership with Kratos’ Valkyrie…